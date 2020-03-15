Tamera Jo Teeter, 62, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, March 10th, 2020. Tamera was born to Herb and JoAnn (Fink) Teeter, on Oct 27th, 1957 in Oakley, KS. She graduated from Oakley HS in 1975 and Kansas University with a bachelor's degree in Environmental Studies. She lived in Lawrence for many years, working for Sunflower Ammunition Plant, the Lawrence water treatment plant and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment in the Lawrence and Salina field offices, as an environmental scientist for the livestock program. She loved being in nature and appreciating the landscapes and plants of Kansas and was pursuing her masters in range management. She was a member of the Methodist Church and had a deep personal relationship with her God.
She was preceded in death by her father Herb and her son Morgan Crandell. She is survived by her sons Sawyer Crandell, Independence, MO and Asher Crandell, Lawrence, KS; mother JoAnn Teeter, Oakley KS; sister Tracee Teeter (Randy Swart), Oakley, and special friend Dean Althrage, Lawrence, KS.
Cremation was chosen. Services were held at the United Methodist Church, Oakley, KS. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to The Oakley United Methodist Church, The Kansas Honor Flight program and/or The Konza State Biological Station and can be sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley, KS 67748. For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 15, 2020