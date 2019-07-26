Funeral services for Sybil Aileen Scales, 99, Lawrence, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Lawrence. Burial will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27th at Gridley Cemetery in Gridley, KS. Sybil passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Sybil was born March 1, 1920, in Kyle, KS, the daughter of Arthur Nathan and Rosa Edith (Wortman) Rich.
She was a teacher, banker for most of her career and was finally a Registered Nurse with Visiting Nurses until she retired in 1988.
She married William "Dave" C. Scales on January 9, 1942 in Iola, KS. He preceded her in death on February 11, 1978.
Survivors include her son, Tad LeRay Scales, Moraga, CA; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Sue Gaines; and two brothers, Louie W. Rich and Nylo N. Rich.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 26, 2019