Mass of Christian Burial for Susan B. Wachter, 72, Lawrence, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Pioneer Cemetery in Lawrence. Susan passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Neuvant House.
Susan was born on October 10, 1948 in Moberly, MO, the daughter of Jasper W. and Irma (Delonay) Smith.
She married John H. Wachter on August 14, 1971 in Pittsburg, KS.
Susan earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from Pittsburg State and her Masters' degree in business administration from the University of Kansas in 1986.
She joined the athletics department staff in 1980 as Assistant Athletics Director of Business Operations and assumed the duties as Chief Financial Officer in August 1996. She retired from Kansas Athletic, Inc. in 2014.
She was honored as the Outstanding Female Employee of the Year in 1987 by the University of Kansas. She was a past president of the College Athletic Business Management Association and has served as a consultant to the NCAA Special Committee to Study Financial Conditions in Intercollegiate Athletics.
In 1992, Wachter received the Manager of the Year Award from the College Athletic Business Managers Association and was honored in 2014 Ken Farris Senior Lifetime achievement award.
Susan was a longtime parishioner of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, participated in various volunteer committees, and enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in their myriad of activities.
Survivors include her husband, John, of the home; daughter, Jessica (Chris) Thompson, Lawrence; and two grandchildren, Henry and Landry Thompson.
The Funeral Mass can be viewed at cccparish.org/live
The family suggests memorials in Susan Wachter's name to KU Endowment in support of Kansas Athletics' Williams Education Fund. Donations should be sent to KU Endowment, Attn: Susan Wachter Memorial, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or give online at www.kuendowment.org/givenow
. Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
