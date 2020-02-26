A memorial visitation for Susan Kay Transmeier, 62, Lawrence, will be 2-4pm, Monday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.
Ms. Transmeier died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at LMH Health.
She was born May 23, 1957, in Lawrence, the daughter of Marvin and JoAnn Johnson Transmeier. She graduated from Lawrence High School and has lived in the Lawrence area most of her life.
Ms. Transmeier worked as an assembly line worker for Kansas Color Press, King Radio, Davol, and Plastikon. She was an animal lover, enjoyed shopping, and waterskiing in her younger years.
She has been with her common law husband John Johnson, since 1991. He survives of the home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Sandy Arvizu.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Lawrence Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 26, 2020