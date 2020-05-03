Susan Miller
1952 - 2020
Funeral services for Susan Lynn Miller, 67, Lawrence, KS were Friday May 1, 2020 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Burial followed at Elcado Cemetery west of Caney, KS and south of Peru, KS.

She died April 26, 2020 at her home.

Susan was born October 9, 1952 in Great Bend, KS the daughter of Vernon Barry, Jr. and Loneita Haney Barry.

She worked in customer service for several companies and in food service for Cordley and Sunset elementary schools in Lawrence, KS.

Susan was involved in FOP Auxiliary, Parent/Teacher activities and her Neighborhood Association. She enjoyed researching Genealogy and visiting cemeteries. She also enjoyed family vacation traveling and RVing. In addition, she enjoyed murder mysteries and collecting strawberry memorabilia. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She married Douglas Gale Miller on April 12, 1975 at the Presbyterian Chapel in Great Bend, KS officiated by Rev. Paul Biays. Douglas survives of the home.

Other survivors include:

Christopher Barry Miller – Oldest Son, father of:

Emma Marie Miller – Oldest Granddaughter

Lily Beth Miller – Youngest Granddaughter

Scott Douglas Miller – Middle Son, father of:

Hezekiah Josiah Miller – Oldest Grandson

Cade Michael Miller – Youngest Grandson

Nickolas Gale Miller – Youngest Son

Susan is preceded in death by:

Her parents, and her 2 brothers that passed away in infancy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Women's Social League, Lawrence Humane Society and Girl Scouts sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
