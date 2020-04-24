Due to the current Coronavirus Pandemic, Graveside services for Susan O. Durkin, 104, Eudora will be private. Susan passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Medicalodges Eudora.
Susan was born on February 10, 1916 in Potter, KS, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Lucius) Cline.
She married George Raymond Durkin on August 9, 1947 in Atchison, KS. He preceded her in death August 27, 1998.
Survivors include her children; Susan (Gary) Bartlett, David (Phillis) Durkin, John (Barb) Durkin, Jim (Janet) Durkin, Don (Monica) Durkin; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials in her name to Holy Family Catholic Church or Medicalodges of Eudora and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 24, 2020