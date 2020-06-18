Sue Shreves
1948 - 2020
Sue Ellen Shreves, 71, of Hot Springs, SD died Wednesday, May 27.

She was born on July 29, 1948 in Lawrence, Kansas to Leslie and Gladys "Sally" (Benjamin) Murray. Sue grew up in Lawrence graduating from Lawrence High. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Shreves, while he was on leave from the US Air Force on May 26, 1967.

When Dennis received his discharge, they settled down in Lindsborg, Kansas. Sue worked at a few places in Lindsborg, but her favorite was the Senior Center.

Sue and Dennis moved to the Black Hills in 1995. While there, she worked at Wind Cave as the Assistant Manager at the Black Hills Parks and Forest Association (BHP&F) for many years.

Sue is survived by her husband, Dennis, Hot Springs, SD, her son Chris (Tim Sime) Shreves, Rapid City, SD, her two daughters; Stephanie (Peter) Durette, Richmond, VA, and Sarah (Seth) Chaikin, Garden City, MO, grandchildren; Topher, Eli, Ceci, AB and Alice, her BFF Mary Laycock, her spaniel mix, Lucy. She is also survived by her two sisters; Evelyn (GC) Dean and Judy Crissler, both of Socorro, New Mexico.

A family and friends Gathering will take place next year in Hot Springs.

A memorial will be established to Black Hills Parks and Forest Association.

Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 18, 2020.
June 18, 2020
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
