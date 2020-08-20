1/1
Sterling Jerry Longfellow
1947 - 2020
Graveside services for Sterling J Longfellow "Jerry", will be at Memorial Park Cemetery August 21st at 10:00 am.

Mr Longfellow passed away, August 16th, 2020, at his home in Lawrence.

He was born on April 13th, 1947, in Lawrence KS, the son of Delbert and Virginia Longfellow. He graduated from Lawrence High School. He then proudly served our country for four years as a Marine during the Vietnam War.

Jerry married Evelyn Louise Boone on February 14th, 1971 in Lawrence Kansas. They had two children JJ Auldridge and Gari Lynn Riley. They divorced later in the late 1990's.

He is survived by his partner Debra Shirar. Other survivors are his daughters, 5 grand daughters, Morgan Howard, Jessica Percival, Alexis Bettinger, Courtney Riley, Savannah Auldridge and one grandson Nate Riley. There are 4 great grandsons, Gabriel and Julian Howard and Brixton and Gavin Bettinger.

A visitation will be from 6:30 - 7:30 pm on Thursday, August 20th at Rumsey- Yost Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Homes for Heroes, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 20, 2020.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:30 - 07:30 PM
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
August 20, 2020
I do not know this gentleman, but I thank him for his service. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.
Kim
Friend
