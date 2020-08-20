Graveside services for Sterling J Longfellow "Jerry", will be at Memorial Park Cemetery August 21st at 10:00 am.
Mr Longfellow passed away, August 16th, 2020, at his home in Lawrence.
He was born on April 13th, 1947, in Lawrence KS, the son of Delbert and Virginia Longfellow. He graduated from Lawrence High School. He then proudly served our country for four years as a Marine during the Vietnam War.
Jerry married Evelyn Louise Boone on February 14th, 1971 in Lawrence Kansas. They had two children JJ Auldridge and Gari Lynn Riley. They divorced later in the late 1990's.
He is survived by his partner Debra Shirar. Other survivors are his daughters, 5 grand daughters, Morgan Howard, Jessica Percival, Alexis Bettinger, Courtney Riley, Savannah Auldridge and one grandson Nate Riley. There are 4 great grandsons, Gabriel and Julian Howard and Brixton and Gavin Bettinger.
A visitation will be from 6:30 - 7:30 pm on Thursday, August 20th at Rumsey- Yost Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homes for Heroes, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
