Service Information Dengel & Son Mortuary - Ottawa 235 S. Hickory St. Ottawa , KS 66067 (785)-242-2323 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Church Ottawa , KS Funeral service 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Church Ottawa , KS Interment 11:00 AM Union Cemetery Guthrie Center , KS

Stephen K. Robinson, 78, of Lawrence, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, Ottawa.



The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M.



Interment Union Cemetery, Guthrie Center, Iowa, 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 26, 2019.



Steve was born October 19, 1940, in Guthrie Center, Iowa, the son of Kenneth and Marion (Fort) Robinson.



He grew up in Guthrie Center, Iowa, moving to Lawrence, Kansas after his marriage to Karen where they made their home until his death.



He graduated from Guthrie Center High School with the class of 1960.



He enlisted in the



Steve was united in marriage to Karen Jane Sheeder, October 11, 1970, in Guthrie Center, Iowa. She survives of the home.



Other survivors include two adopted sons, Philip Robinson and Nathan Robinson of Lawrence; sisters-in-law, Sherry Gardner and husband Warren of Indianola, Iowa and Clarice Ann Robinson of York, Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Stephen, Inez, Mia, Anevay, Nathan Jr., Pilar, Simn and Philip Robinson Jr. all of Lawrence; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Marion Robinson; brothers, Keith Robinson and George Robinson; and sister, Elaine Ford.



Steve worked in retail grocery stores from the late 1950's to mid-1970's. He started his career as a stocker/sacker at Spillers Grocery Store in Guthrie Center. He was employed by Kroger Grocery Stores working as an assistant manager in the Topeka, Emporia, and Lawrence areas. Steve joined Dick Edmondson Real Estate working as a real estate agent in the Lawrence & Douglas County area until the late 1980's. His talent purchasing and restoring properties lead to investing in rental property and acquiring the apartment complex where he and Karen lived as newlyweds. In addition, Steve built two 4-plexes, serving as rental property on their resident acreage in Lawrence. His tenants considered him a good friend and landlord always willing to help.



Steve's dedication in life was to his wife, Karen. During their years together they enjoyed extended car trips and seeing the world by cruise ship. He enjoyed planting flowers for Karen and taking her to one of her favorite places, the dinner theatre in Kansas City. Steve also liked watching basketball and baseball games, playing golf and relaxing on the front porch watching the squirrels. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle, always there to help when needed.



Steve was an active church member, serving on the board at Amazing Grace Baptist Camp, church treasurer at North Lawrence Baptist and Heritage Baptist Church. He also served as a trustee at Calvary Baptist Church in Ottawa.



The family suggests memorial contributions to Amazing Grace Baptist Camp c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067.

