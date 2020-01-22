Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Fornelli. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Alan Fornelli, 71, passed away at his home in Lawrence, Kansas, on January 5, 2020.



Steve was born on May 10, 1948 in Columbus, KS, son of Anthony D. and Mattie (Patch) Fornelli. Steve moved with his family to Lawrence at age five. He attended schools in Lawrence, KS, graduating from Lawrence High School in 1966. Athletics, Boy Scouts and 4-H were an important part of Steve's formative years.



He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University; and worked in Kansas, Colorado and California.



Steve served with the U.S. Army 84th Artillery in Vietnam in 1969.



Survivors include his three brothers: Richard (Linda) Fornelli, Carlsbad, CA; Donald Fornelli, Gary (Debby) Fornelli, both of Lawrence; five nephews, three nieces, and grandnieces and grandnephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held January 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS. Inurnment will be at McKee cemetery, McCune, KS, at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made in Steve's name to Douglas County 4-H Foundation, 2110 Harper Street, Lawrence, KS 66046 and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W.13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain,com.



Stephen Alan Fornelli, 71, passed away at his home in Lawrence, Kansas, on January 5, 2020.Steve was born on May 10, 1948 in Columbus, KS, son of Anthony D. and Mattie (Patch) Fornelli. Steve moved with his family to Lawrence at age five. He attended schools in Lawrence, KS, graduating from Lawrence High School in 1966. Athletics, Boy Scouts and 4-H were an important part of Steve's formative years.He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University; and worked in Kansas, Colorado and California.Steve served with the U.S. Army 84th Artillery in Vietnam in 1969.Survivors include his three brothers: Richard (Linda) Fornelli, Carlsbad, CA; Donald Fornelli, Gary (Debby) Fornelli, both of Lawrence; five nephews, three nieces, and grandnieces and grandnephews.A Celebration of Life will be held January 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS. Inurnment will be at McKee cemetery, McCune, KS, at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made in Steve's name to Douglas County 4-H Foundation, 2110 Harper Street, Lawrence, KS 66046 and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W.13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain,com. Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close