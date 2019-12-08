Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Benedict. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness, the family of Dr. Stephen H. Benedict, announce his passing. He was a beloved father, husband, and educator, who devoted his life to the world of science.



Steve was born on January 28, 1947, in Eastern Kentucky to Steve & Virginia (Hays) Benedict. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Kentucky, and was a member of the Track & Field team.



Like many men born in the 1940's, Steve was drafted during the Vietnam War, and spent his service doing research at a blood lab in Fort Knox, KY. Although he told few people of his service, it was a time that defined his career, as he went on to earn a PhD in Microbiology from



After graduation, he moved across the country for his post doctorate work at The University of Southern California, Keck Medical School, and then The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada where he worked on cancer research. He later moved to Denver, Colorado to work at The National Jewish Center for Immunology and Respiratory Medicine to further his work on T-Cell related diseases. And in 1990, Dr. Benedict accepted a position as a professor at the University of Kansas, in Lawrence, Kansas.



During his tenure at KU, Dr. Benedict worked in the School of Pharmacy and then Department of Molecular Biosciences. His main focus at KU was research, as he worked with T-Cells and received grant funding to fight diseases like Arthritis, Cancer and Diabetes. He served as an appointed advisor for the Food and Drug Administration. In addition to his own research, he helped mold the studies of countless post graduate students who went on to work as scientists, Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, and Nurses all over the country. His students are his legacy.



He received countless educational awards at KU, including The Chancellors Club Teaching Professorship. He took pride in making sure his coveted class in immunology was different every year. He was known for his sarcastic sense of humor, signature black T-shirts, spot-on assessments, and unfiltered advice. Away from the lab, Dr. Benedict was a copious reader who enjoyed Chinese brush painting, poetry, fine wine, cooking shows, college basketball, and spending time with his family.



While a single father in Toronto, Canada, Dr. Benedict met the love of his life, fellow scientist, Dr. Marci Chan. The couple was married 32 years and raised two amazing daughters.



Dr. Benedict was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer in 2018. Through surgery, chemo, and continuing to teach, he put up a valiant fight. But in the end, cancer won this battle. Steve died at Lawrence Memorial Hospital with his wife and two daughters by his side.



He is survived by his wife, Marci, his daughter Angela Benedict



Dr. Stephen Benedict will be remembered during a celebration of life service January 18, 2020, in Lawrence, Kansas.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



