Stephen Holless Allen passed away February 13, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born May 31, 1942 in Kansas City, Mo. Steve loved his life. He loved his family. He loved God. He aimed to impart who He was and who God was into everyone he met, but most especially his family. As an Eagle Scout, he first embodied the Scout motto to be prepared and upheld that motto throughout his life.



Steve graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1960. He earned a bachelor's degree of science in wildlife techniques and conservation from South Dakota State University in 1964. He earned a master of arts in zoology from the University of Missouri in 1968. After graduation, he moved to North Dakota and became the state furbearer biologist at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, a position he held for 33 years until retirement. He was world-renowned in his field and published in numerous scientific journals. He also served in the Army Reserves where he became a cook, a skill he used to feed his family every holiday and develop his famous sourdough biscuits and fried walleye fish, just to name a few.



Steve married the love of his life Beverly (Storlie) Huettl in 1971. He is survived by Beverly; his brother Greg Allen; his children Elizabeth Allen Koepp, Michelle (Huettl) Herst and Mike Huettl; his grandchildren Katie Herst, Amy Herst, Jake Huettl, Pete Huettl, Kari Huettl, Jonas Koepp, Sophie Koepp, Lucy Koepp.



He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur Holless Allen and Elizabeth Tracy Allen; his brother Doug Allen; his sister Laurie Allen.



Steve was a member of the Bismarck Mandan Rifle and Pistol Association.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Burial will be at Floral Hills Cemetery in Kansas City, Mo.



