1/2
Stephany Harper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, July 10, 2020, Stephany (Quigley) Harper passed away in her sleep at the age of 86. Throughout her life she was a loved wife, mother, teacher, bowler, fan, artist, & traveler. She was born in Kansas in 1934, to Joseph & Lucille (Brown) Quigley and grew up in Lawrence where she graduated from Lawrence High. In 1956 she earned her BA in Education from the University of Kansas, where she met her husband, Keith, at the Jay Bowl on campus. They were married in the spring of 1957. She taught K-8 for a year in a one-room schoolhouse while he finished school in 1958. The start of his career sent them to the state of Washington where they had their first son, Kirk, and a few years later Kent. A transfer took the family to Pennsylvania where their daughter Kristal was born. The growing family moved to Delaware where she met her best friend Betty. The two started BeSt Ceramics selling their art doing at-home parties, were active in Beta Sigma Phi, and, like Keith, bowled twice a week in a women's & mixed doubles league. A job change then transfer sent the family to Southern California. When her children reached high school age she re-joined the work force part time at Party's Plus. When Keith passed in 1980, the strength Stephany displayed was admirable. She held the family together while returning to full-time administrative work with GRU and later Nature's Best before retiring. She was an avid reader since childhood and loved crafts including sewing, ceramics, knitting, needlepoint, and rubber stamping. She also enjoyed traveling including visits to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Germany, Ireland, and throughout America. Those that knew Stephany, knew her of love of sports. She frequented her children's & grandchildren's games & competitions, grew fond of the California Angels, and avidly supported her beloved University of Kansas. ROCK CHALK, JAYHAWK KU! Stephany was preceded in death by her father, Joseph, mother, Lucille, and husband, Keith.

She is survived by her children Kirk (Laurie) & grandchildren Katie (Taylor) & great-granddaughter Olivia, Kellie, Kevin, & Kendall; Kent (Rhonda); and Kristal (Dan) & granddaughter Claire; and other cousins, nieces & nephews. Services were limited to her children and their families, with a virtual celebration of her life to follow later.

Donations in Stephany's honor may be made via the KU website at: https://www.kuendowment.org/Your-Gift/Areas-of-Support/Lawrence-Edwards-Campuses/Education

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved