Stephanie Michele Mott (1957 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I'm sorry for your loss. It sounds like she did a lot of..."
    - Linda Hall

Stephanie Michele Mott, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019.

A celebration of Stephanie's life will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 SE 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603. A potluck will be shared from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Topeka, 4775 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604.

To read the full obituary or to leave a special message online for the family, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Funeral Home
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.