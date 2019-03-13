Stephanie Michele Mott

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Michele Mott.

Stephanie Michele Mott, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019.

A celebration of Stephanie's life will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 SE 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603. A potluck will be shared from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Topeka, 4775 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604.

To read the full obituary or to leave a special message online for the family, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.