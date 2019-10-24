78, Lawrence, died Tuesday after prolonged illness. Steve was a 1959 graduate of Tonganoxie High School who went on to a near 50 year career in Structural Steel in Lawrence and Bonner Springs. An avid deer hunter Steve is survived by one brother, Leo, of Tonganoxie; his wife of 57 years, Cherill, daughter; Vickie, Lawrence; son Brad, Topeka; Grandchildren Ashley, Lawrence; Cameron and wife Hayley, Lincoln NE; and Hannah, Holton and 2 great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Brody.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 24, 2019