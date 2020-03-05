Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simone Amardeii Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Simone Amardeil Johnson, 98, died March 3, 2020. She was born Apri1 17, 1921 in Avignon, France, the daughter of Antonin and Marguerite Sicre Amardeil. Mrs. Johnson served as an interpreter in the French Army during World War II. She worked in the Information Service of the French Provisional Government in Algiers and the War Department in Paris with the rank of First Lieutenant.



She received a Baccalaureat-es-Lettres from the University of Bordeaux, France and did graduate work at the University of Lyon, France and Algiers, Algeria. She was awarded a Masters of Arts and a Ph.D. from the University of Kansas.



She joined the faculty of Washburn University in 1961 where she taught French for 25 years and served as Chairperson of the Modern Foreign Languages Department. She was the recipient of the Lilla Day Monroe Award.



While living in Topeka, she was a member of the Topeka Junior League and its president in 1958.



She married Robert S. Johnson on October 6, 1945 in Rheims, France. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2006.



She is survived by daughters, Sylvie Rueff (Glenn Garneau) and Niki, four grandchildren, Corey (Cathy), Margot (Michael), Janie (Matt) and Jake and two great grandchildren, Penelope and George. Also nieces and nephews in France, Spain and Canada.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert and Simone Johnson Fund, sent in care of the Washburn University Endowment Association.



We wish to thank the staff at Elara Caring hospice and Brandon Woods.



She requested no public service.

