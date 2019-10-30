Funeral Service for Fleda Ann (Shorty) Yost, 87, Lawrence, will be 11:00am Friday, November 1, 2019, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Shorty died Sunday October 27, 2019 at her home. She was born July 13, 1932, in Ottawa, the daughter of Harry Max and Fleda Lenora (Bogardus) Drake.
Shorty grew up in Ottawa and attended Ottawa schools, graduating from Ottawa High School. She attended and graduated Ottawa University with a Teaching degree. Shorty worked for her father at Drake Bakery in Ottawa. She was crowned Miss Football her senior year at Ottawa High School. She taught for a few years and then stayed home with their children.
She married Alfred J. Yost on June 5, 1955, in Ottawa. He died January 14, 2006. She and her husband owned Rumsey-Yost Funeral home for the last 40 years. They had lived in Ottawa, Wichita, Wellington, and Lawrence. She was an avid bridge player and loved to exercise.
Other survivors include two sons, Brad (Kimla), Fairway, and Bart (Georgette), Lawrence; a sister-in-law, Martha Nemeth, Topeka; two grandchildren Drake and Taylor, and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by sister Dorthea Miller and brother Harry Max Drake Jr.
She will lay in state Thursday noon to 8pm at the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or the , in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044. rumsey-yost.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 30, 2019