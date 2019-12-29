Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary





Shirley grew up in Kansas City, Mo. After graduating from high school, she attended St. Luke's School of Nursing where she graduated as an RN. In 1957 she met the man who would be her husband, Jim Yowell. They were married April 19th, 1958. They settled in Lawrence, KS where they raised their four children.



Shirley was a stay at home mom, busy with four active children, until the youngest child was school age. At that time, she returned to nursing, working for the Visiting Nurses Association of Douglas County. While employed at the VNA, she furthered her nursing career by getting certified as an Enterostomal Therapist. She was the first, and for many years the only ET in Douglas County. She worked for the VNA for nearly 30 years before retiring.



In 1978, Shirley was widowed when her husband, Jim, passed away unexpectedly. At the time of his death, he owned the Medical Arts Pharmacy, which Shirley continued to own and manage for 10 years. Life was busy and crazy during this time. Raising four teenage children as a single parent, seeing patients as a visiting nurse, and managing the business side of the pharmacy was a challenge not many could endure. Thanks to the support and assistance of the many good friends and staff she was surrounded by, she was able to "wear all the hats" successfully. Those who knew and remember Shirley, remember her as being one of the strongest women they ever knew!



She was a long time, and active member of the First United Methodist Church. When her children were young, she taught Sunday School. In later years, she attended exercise classes at the church, helped make quilts, assisted in the business office with preparing mailings, and volunteered at the annual Christmas Dinner, where she baked and served pies.



Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Joani Wardle (Mark) of Olathe, KS, Suzy Myers (Jon) of Broken Arrow, OK, and her son, Greg Yowell (Barbie) of Lawrence, KS. Eleven Grandchildren: Kylee Stalkfleet-Conrad, Travis Stalkfleet, Jeremy Wardle, Justin Wardle, Luke Wardle, Brooke Wardle, Eric Yowell, Ryan Yowell, Michelle Myers, Jamie Myers, Chris Myers, and 5 great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Lois Dixon, husband Jim, daughter Linda Yowell-Stalkfleet, and great grandson Peyton Conrad.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Visiting Nurses, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044.



Memorial services for Shirley Yowell, 85, Lawrence, will be at 10:30 am January 4, 2020 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Brady officiating. She was born April 22, 1934, in Kansas City, MO, daughter of Jacob and Mabel Heer. She died Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.

