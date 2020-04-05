There will be no formal services for Shirley "Sherry" Lawrence, 79, Eudora. Sherry passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, April 3, 2020 at LMH Hospital.
Shirley was born on December 1, 1940 in Marion, IN, the daughter of John and Irene (Gretsinger) Little.
She was a homemaker and licensed daycare provider. She was a member of in the Southern Baptist Church of Eudora and was also was deeply involved in the Eudora 4-H club for many years as both a project leader and a community leader.
She married the love of her life Norman Lawrence on December19, 1971 in Charleston, SC. He survives of the home.
Other survivors include her two daughters, Donetta Jean Lawrence, New Waverly ,Texas, Cherrie Ann Lindsey, Ottawa; son, Rick Lee Lawrence and wife Debbie, Milwaukee, WI; and son-in-law Mark Lynch, five grandchildren, Brandy Jean; Scott Robert, Dusty Ann, Natalie Kay and RyLee Irene. 10 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. As well as sister, Sylvia Flynn of OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Teresa JoAnn Lynch; and grandson, Dewayne Lee Dunn.
The family suggests memorials in her name go to the Kansas 4-H Foundation and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 5, 2020