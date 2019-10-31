Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Amyx. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Private graveside services for Shirley Mae Amyx, 83, Lawrence, KS will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. She passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.



She was born on September 13, 1936 in Brandenburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Sherman Raymer and Dora Ruth Osborne.



She was married to Thomas M. Amyx on October 28, 1952 in Bentonville, AR. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2010.



Shirley worked as catalog manager for Montgomery Wards for many years and the Lawrence Board of Realtors until she retired in 2008. She and her husband, Tom owned Amyx Barber Shop until 1998.



Survivors include three sons, Mike Amyx, and wife, Marilyn, Jon Amyx, and wife, Carol, Ron Amyx, and wife, Betty all of Lawrence, KS; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son, David Amyx in 2005.



The family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, November 4, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.



The family suggests memorials in her name to the Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



Private graveside services for Shirley Mae Amyx, 83, Lawrence, KS will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. She passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.She was born on September 13, 1936 in Brandenburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Sherman Raymer and Dora Ruth Osborne.She was married to Thomas M. Amyx on October 28, 1952 in Bentonville, AR. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2010.Shirley worked as catalog manager for Montgomery Wards for many years and the Lawrence Board of Realtors until she retired in 2008. She and her husband, Tom owned Amyx Barber Shop until 1998.Survivors include three sons, Mike Amyx, and wife, Marilyn, Jon Amyx, and wife, Carol, Ron Amyx, and wife, Betty all of Lawrence, KS; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son, David Amyx in 2005.The family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, November 4, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.The family suggests memorials in her name to the Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close