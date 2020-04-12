There are no services scheduled at this time for Shelley J. Hall, 70, Lawrence, Kansas. Shelley passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, while on hospice at Pioneer Ridge Health Care.
Shelley was born on February 9, 1950, in Lawrence, Kansas, the daughter of Alonzo and Mildred (Button) Hall.
Shelley was a registered nurse for many years at Saint Luke's of Kansas City, Missouri. Shelley was very passionate about her job and her patients.
She fought MS for over 30 years until her body gave out and had to be placed onto hospice.
Survivors include her brother, Randy.
Shelley was preceded in death by her parents.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in her name the MS Society or Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 12, 2020