Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Ann Stutz, 74, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed peacefully in her home Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence. Private burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.



The former Sharon Ann Ogle was born December 28, 1944, in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Homer and Estha May McReynolds Ogle. She married Thomas Stutz on November 24, 1962 in Moline, Illinois. He survives of the home.



After graduating from Rock Island High School in 1962, she moved from East Moline, Illinois to Lawrence, Kansas in 1975. While raising four children and working as a homemaker, she volunteered for the hospital and Meals on Wheels. She also enjoyed arranging flowers, working for University Floral. She found joy in family celebrations and following the activities of her children and grandchildren.



Sharon is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew: Thomas Stutz of Kansas City, and a daughter, Jennifer Underwood (Christopher) of Las Vegas, and their two children, Thomas and C.J.; Connie Robertson (Michael) of Olathe, and their three children, Tanner, Caitlin and Hallie; Michael Stutz of Lawrence and his son, Matthew; and Sara Johnston (David) of Lawrence, and their three children, Sydney, Sophia and Austin; nieces, Colette Kissling (John) of Peoria, Arizona, and Beth Lawrence of Coal Valley, Illinois; a nephew, Kent Lawrence (Kimber) of Barrington, Illinois; and a niece-in-law, Sandy Lawrence of Moline, Illinois.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Margret and Albert Lawrence, her nephews, Rick and Jeff Lawrence, her daughter-in-law, Terri Stutz, and a daughter, Julie Ann.



The family suggests memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.



Online condolences made at



Sharon Ann Stutz, 74, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed peacefully in her home Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence. Private burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.The former Sharon Ann Ogle was born December 28, 1944, in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Homer and Estha May McReynolds Ogle. She married Thomas Stutz on November 24, 1962 in Moline, Illinois. He survives of the home.After graduating from Rock Island High School in 1962, she moved from East Moline, Illinois to Lawrence, Kansas in 1975. While raising four children and working as a homemaker, she volunteered for the hospital and Meals on Wheels. She also enjoyed arranging flowers, working for University Floral. She found joy in family celebrations and following the activities of her children and grandchildren.Sharon is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew: Thomas Stutz of Kansas City, and a daughter, Jennifer Underwood (Christopher) of Las Vegas, and their two children, Thomas and C.J.; Connie Robertson (Michael) of Olathe, and their three children, Tanner, Caitlin and Hallie; Michael Stutz of Lawrence and his son, Matthew; and Sara Johnston (David) of Lawrence, and their three children, Sydney, Sophia and Austin; nieces, Colette Kissling (John) of Peoria, Arizona, and Beth Lawrence of Coal Valley, Illinois; a nephew, Kent Lawrence (Kimber) of Barrington, Illinois; and a niece-in-law, Sandy Lawrence of Moline, Illinois.She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Margret and Albert Lawrence, her nephews, Rick and Jeff Lawrence, her daughter-in-law, Terri Stutz, and a daughter, Julie Ann.The family suggests memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close