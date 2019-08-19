Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Hummer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Laughlin Hummer, died unexpectedly on August 7, 2019 at the age of 57 while on vacation in Hawaii.



Sharon is survived by her husband, Edward Hummer and son, Graham Hummer; her sister Susan Laughlin-Anderson and brother-in-law Dan Anderson; her sisters-in-law, Mary Hummer and Angela Bottorff; nephews Jacob and Caleb Bottorff; and numerous cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Edwin Laughlin and Helen Mateel Laughlin.



Sharon was born on March 23, 1962 in Lawrence, Kansas where she attended Lawrence High School. She graduated from the University of Kansas in 1985 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Industrial Design. She worked as an Industrial Designer for Schwinn Cycling and Fitness in Chicago, IL and Umbro International, JV in Greenville, SC and Petaluma, CA.



On August 20,1992, she married Edward Hummer and in December 2000, the couple welcomed their son Graham. Sharon took a break from her design career to spend more time with Graham. She was actively involved in school activities, serving as room mother and helping with the classroom gardens. She was also involved in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, serving as Den Mother for Pack 27 at Gravenstein Elementary School in Sebastopol, CA. Most recently, Sharon joined the team at Home Depot in Rohnert Park, CA where she worked as a kitchen designer. She often commented that she felt she had finally found her dream job and was honored as Specialist of the Month in May 2019.



In her free time, Sharon was an an avid gardener, spending countless hours designing, planting and maintaining flower beds around her yard. She was especially proud of her hydrangea bushes. Sharon also enjoyed cycling, camping and taking care of her pet rabbits, Ginger Snap and Cinnabun-bun. She will be deeply missed by her loving family, friends, and all who knew her.



Services and burial are scheduled for Wednesday, August 21,2019 at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol, CA. Visitation is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., with graveside service to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Sharon's name to the Redwood Empire Food Bank

