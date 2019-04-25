Sharon Kay Brock, 76, went to meet the Lord on March 28, 2019 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. This beautiful lady was married July 3, 1958, in Reno, KS to the handsome Donald Brock. She enjoyed being a mom to her 6 children and anyone else who would let her. She enjoyed crafting, making photo albums, and playing games with anyone who would play. She loved to go fishing.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, her 6 children, 19+ grandchildren, and 19+ great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, 1 brother, and 3 brothers-in-law, who were like brothers. Sharon lived in Linwood, KS most of her married life, until 2009 when they relocated to Florida.
Her funeral was held in Florida, but the family would like to invite her KS family and friends to a Celebration of Life Memorial to be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Bonner Springs church of Christ at 419 E. Morse Ave. Beginning at 3-4 with a come and go visitation with family, followed by the Memorial service from 4-5 pm. Be ready to share a memory or funny story as we celebrate Sharon's life on Earth and her reward in Paradise. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Bonner Springs church of Christ Benevolence Fund. Thank you the Brock Family
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 25, 2019