Sharon Louise Abram transitioned to Heaven surrounded by family on October 27, 2020, less than a month after receiving a stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. To know Sharon was to love Sharon. She was loved by many.
Sharon entered this world to begin her "twinkly" life on January 28, 1943 to loving parents Marguerite (Nunemaker) and Nate Pettengill. Big sister Patty welcomed her and later Sharon was joined by little brother Glenn, and much later by little sister Denise. These surviving siblings grieve her passing.
Her childhood was full of visits to the family farm, roller skating in the attic, jumping off garage roofs, adopting kittens and roaming the Pinkney neighborhood where she spent her entire childhood. She loved nature and being outdoors.
A graduate of Lawrence High School in 1961, she was a head cheerleader during the Chesty Lions Football glory days. An article in LIFE magazine documented the team, the cheerleaders and the Chesty Lion Spirit. She played flute in the orchestra and band and loved to play throughout her life.
Always interested in health and wellness, she worked in chiropractic offices in Lawrence.
On July 29, 1985, she married Jim Abram, who survives of the home. They spent 35 active years of adventures together. Sharon was part of the running community; completing many races, and posting overall top times. She and Jim ran and biked for many years and finished the Bike across Kansas. They traveled America for eight years in their RV with their dog Hattie, avoided the Kansas winters, and enjoyed seeing their 24 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Two years ago they settled in Lawrence, engaging in the social life at their apartment complex. As an avid reader, Sharon loved loaning and discussing the latest book she had read with others. She was a generous and kind person.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Henery Cromwell.
She was beloved mother to Tammy Towns, Ft Worth, Tx, Kimberly Williams and Hannah Louise Graham of Lawrence. Sharon was a loving step-mother to Anna Fritzel Shows of Plano, Tx, Brett Fritzel, Brian Abram and Mike Abram of Eudora, and Darren Abram of Linwood. Four nieces and two nephews remember her fun-loving outlook on life.
Her Christian faith was central to her and she enjoyed reading the Bible and worshiping at the Living Water Evangelical Free Church.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date through Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the youth program at Living Water Evangelical Free Church, PO Box 471, Oskaloosa, KS 66066 or the Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association, 200 Maine St., Suite C, Lawrence, KS 66044. Online condolences may be left at Rumsey-Yost.com
.