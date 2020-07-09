1/1
Sean Reed
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend

Sean was born in Topeka, KS, and grew up in Aurora, CO and Richardson, TX. From the moment he came into this world, he brought a sweetness and an irreplaceable joy to his family. He had an adventurous spirit and a mischievous glint in his eyes.

Sean was a brilliant athlete, and was also gifted intellectually. He sailed through his academics easily, rarely needing to study. After graduating from Richardson, Texas' LV Berkner High School, he attended and graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor's degree in Biology. He then worked in the school lab while taking courses toward his Master's degree. His knowledge on all subjects was expansive, and he could be counted on for answers to anything in nearly every field. If he didn't know the correct answer, he sure could make up something wry or comical in its stead.

He loved sports-playing them, watching them, and listening to them on the Dallas Ticket Sports Radio. While we eventually brought him around to cheering for the KC Chiefs, his passion was for all Dallas teams – the Cowboys, Rangers, and Mavericks; and for his Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Sean was a kind man. He loved his family and friends, and would do absolutely anything to help them. He was a shoulder, an ear, the muscle. He remembered all important dates, and called or sent the most hilarious cards or texts. He was always ready to render aid to friends or strangers alike, from giving whatever money he had to offering rides or help changing a tire.

For a man so ready to help others, the irony that he could not get the help he needed is a painful, stark reminder that mental health care is inadequate.

He battled so hard, for so long. He overcame so much pain to be there for others until his body finally needed rest and peace. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George "Poppo" Reintjes, Mary "Moms" McDonald Reintjes, his paternal grandparents, Grandpa Al Reed, Dorothy "Mema" Cossell Reed, his uncle Michael Reintjes, his aunt Vicki Thomas Reed, his cousin Molly Blume Duffy, and his two cherished dogs, Bailey and Sunny.

He leaves behind countless grieving friends and family all over the world, including his parents, David "Dave" & Mary "Katie" Reed, his sister, Jenny Reed, Elizabeth Kavitsky, and his niece, Dorothy Rose. She will never know her Uncle Sean, but we will be sure to tell her stories.

He was a witty, loving soul who left this world too soon. He will be forever missed.

Memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sean's name to the Lawrence Humane Society or to https://www.facebook.com/donate/1624688367707979/?fundraiser_source=external_url or may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved