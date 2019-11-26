Sarah M. (Lucas) Schmidt, 98, Lawrence, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Brandon Woods. She was born March 30, 1921 in Harrisburg, IL, the daughter of Ora and Elva (Rister) Lucas. A family burial will be held at the Eudora Cemetery.
Sarah graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1939 and moved to Eudora, KS. She married Ralph H. "Smitty" Schmidt on August 18, 1941 in Eudora. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2005.
Sarah was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Eudora, the Helianthus Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Eudora and the 1900 and Now Club. In recent years she attended Central Methodist Church in Lawrence. She valued family and enjoyed travel, knitting, cooking and playing cards and bingo with her many friends.
Sarah is survived by her son, Ron Schmidt and wife, Elaine, of Lawrence; granddaughters Susan (Mark) Henderson, Stephanie (Jeff) Rock and four great grandchildren; Andrew Henderson, Thomas Henderson, Wyatt Rock and Natalie Sarah Rock.
Memorials may be made in her name to Visiting Nurses and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 26, 2019