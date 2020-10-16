Sarah Asberry

Sarah Elwanda Asberry, 88, died on October 12, 2020 in Hutchinson, KS. She was born October 25, 1931 in Cave City, AR, the daughter of George W. and Coy Faye (Davis) Milligan.



Sarah graduated from Cave City High School, graduating in 1949. On June 4, 1949 she married Billy Asberry in Batesville, AR. Sarah was a homemaker and a caregiver for children and many others. She lived most of her adult life in Hutchinson, but in her more recent years, she has lived in the Lawrence area and in Hutchinson with her children. She was a member of Gospel Chapel in Hutchinson and Eastside Chapel in Lawrence.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy B. Asberry; brothers, Joe E. and Bill A. Milligan; sisters, Mary Jane Russ and Lorraine West.



Sarah is survived by her sons, Tony Asberry of Hutchinson, KS. and Randy Asberry of Lawrence, KS.; daughters, Kay Schonberg of Eudora, KS., Theresa Kingsley and Reba Burson both of Hutchinson, KS.; a brother, George Weldon Milligan of Kingsport, TN.; sisters, Fayrene Bailey of Cave City, AR. and Francene Strother of Wichita, KS.; and she was blessed with 22 grandchildren and 66 great grandchildren.



A private funeral service for family only, will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS. Hutchinson Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



