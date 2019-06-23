Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara VanMeter. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Sara W. Peters Van Meter, "Sally" died Monday, June 17, 2019 from complication with Alzheimer's. She was born June 15, 1936, in Boston, Massachusetts, daughter of Thomas James and Alberta Whitney (Collins) Grigg. Her parents and her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Grigg preceded her in death.



She married Glenn Allan Peters on April 24, 1960, in Milton, MA. They lived in Ft. Huachuca, AZ, Rumford, ME, Tewksbury, MA, Pennington, NJ, Rose Valley, PA and South Charleston, West Virginia. They moved to Lawrence, KS in July, 1980. He died January 6, 1984. She married Earl L. Van Meter July 12, 1986. He survives of the home.



Sally worked for the U.S. Board of Education and the Lively, Light & Taylor law Firm in Charleston, W.V., Barber, Emerson LC, Kansas Board of Education, The University of Kansas, and retired from Lawrence USD #497 as Secretary for Vocational and Continuing Education and GED Examiner. She was a graduate of Burdett College, Boston, MA and Friends University, Wichita, KS.



She was a member and former Deacon of Plymouth Congregational Church and former member of Tewksbury Congregational Church, Massachusetts, First Methodist Church, Pennington, New Jersey and First Presbyterian Church, South Charleston, West Virginia.



Sally was a member and past president of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Preceptor Phi Chapter and former member of both the Douglas County and Reno County Legal Secretaries Associations.



Other survivors include her daughter, Susan W. Diekmann and husband, Jeff, Kansas City, MO; sons Gregory A. Peters, Park City, Utah and Stephen D. Peters, Olathe, KS, three stepdaughters, Nancy Coughenour, and husband Gene, Overland Park, Barbara Jacques, Winfield, and Karen Van Meter, Indianapolis, IN, four grandchildren, five step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Cremation is planned. Inurnment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Boston, MA at a later date. Warren-McElwain Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



The family will greet friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Lawrence Humane Society and sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



