Sandra was born June 22, 1938 in Yuba City, CA, the daughter of Harold Garner and Thelma Louise (Arritt) Crandall.



She retired as an inventory control manager for Beechcraft / Raytheon. She was a member of Union IAMAW Lodge 733 for nearly 40 years. After her retirement, she was employed as secretary of the executive board of the Union.



She married Diane Roberts on July 14, 2009 in Des Moines, Iowa. She survives of the home.



Other survivors include her daughter, Pamela Ranker, Overland Park, KS; two brothers, Harold Crandall, Medford, OR, Lance Davis, Standard, CA; and sister Erin Stiles, Sacramento, CA; 4 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, She was preceded in death by twin daughters, Sharon Burge McCarthy and Shirley Burge.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Visiting Nurses Hospice and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



120 West 13th

Lawrence , KS 66044

