HOLTON- Sandra Lee "Sandy" Roush-Williams, 62, of Holton, KS, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her home with family by her side. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Evangel United Methodist Church in Holton. Burial will follow at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be given to the Evangel United Methodist Church or C.A.R.E.S (Canine Assistance, Rehabilitation, Education & Services) c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 17, 2019