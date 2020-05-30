Sandra J. Fisher, 80, of Leavenworth County, KS, passed away May 27, 2020 at her home. A memorial service is not planned at this time. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Beloit, KS.



Sandra was born in January 1940, grew up in Kansas City, KS, and later attended Bishop Ward High School. She married in 1959, and had three sons and three grandchildren.



Sandra was a parishioner of St. Peter's Cathedral, Kansas City, for much of her early life, and moved to the Leavenworth area in 1976. Later in her life, she was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Tonganoxie.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald, her second husband, Darrell, and her parents, Edith and John.



Sandra loved the outdoors and caring for animals and she seldom lived without her beloved pets. Her strong faith in God, joy in serving others, great generosity, strength of character, and her kindness and commitment to her family provided a lifetime of example for all. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Her family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff members of Encompass Health Hospice, who provided loving medical care during the last months of her life.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Super Hero's Animal Hydrocephalus Society, P.O. Box 475, Metuchen, NJ 08840, whose work Sandra supported in their mission to help provide sanctuary and medical care to cats, and education and financial support to families caring for cats with hydrocephalus.



