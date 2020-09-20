Samuel Stanley

Graveside service for Samuel W. "Sam" Stanley, 63, Eudora, KS will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hesper Cemetery, rural Eudora, KS. Sam passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Homestead of Eudora.
Sam was born on April 22, 1957 in Lawrence, KS, the son of Roger, Jr. and Norma B. (Kurtz) Stanley.
He was a truck driver for most of his life for Wilson Transport.
He was an avid farm toy collector. He enjoyed restoring old farm toys and going to auctions.
Survivors include his sisters, Cherry Eaton of Gardner, KS; Rhonda Tuggle of Eudora, KS; and brother, Eddie Stanley of Eudora, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sharon Stoelmaker and daughter, Kimberly Lynn Stanley.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Hesper Cemetery and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
.