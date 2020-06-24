Sadie Coon
1945 - 2020
Graveside Services for Sadie "Ruth" Coon will be held at 10am on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. We will be practicing social distancing and request that you wear a mask for the health and safety of everyone attending. Ruth passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Medicalodges in Eudora. Ruth was born on March 19, 1945 in Baldwin City, Kansas. She married Edward Lee Coon on June 12, 1964. Ruth enjoyed crafting, gardening, camping, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Paula and Robert Evans of Eudora, Brenda Coon of Lawrence, and Kim Stanford of Lawrence. Grandchildren, Kelsee Evans of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Savannah Coon of Lawrence, and Madysen, Shaun and Trey Stanford of Lawrence. Four sisters, Joan Ellis of Pahrump, Nevada, Marilyn Smardo of Franklin, Lora Victoria Hillebert of Eudora, Louise Kuran of Norwalk, Connecticut, and a brother, John Hillebert of Eudora.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Coon, two sisters, Janee Hillebert and Dorothy Hillebert, and six brothers, Danny Hillebert, Delbert Hillebert, Roy Hillebert, Joseph Hillebert, Teddy Hillebert and Bruce French.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the National MS Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
