Ruth Lenore (Sutton) Scott, 97, of Baldwin City, KS passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Baldwin Healthcare and Rehab in Baldwin City, KS.
She was born January 1, 1923 in Halstead, KS the daughter of Rev. Leonard Ross Sutton and Annie Egbert (Harsha) Sutton. The family moved to Illinois in 1926 so her father could serve in the Methodist church. She lived in many small towns, graduating from High School in Maroa, IL in 1940. Ruth earned a B.S. Degree from Millikan University in Decatur, Illinois.
She married Paul Scott on May 15, 1943 in Decatur, Illinois. They shared 28 years of marriage before their divorce.
Ruth worked for a Map Company in Chicago, IL during World War II while Paul served. They moved to Kansas City, MO in 1952. Ruth was a homemaker, while caring for her family and she later earned a Teaching Degree at Avila College. Ruth received her Masters Degree in Library Science from Peabody College, Nashville, TN in 1972. Ruth was a Teacher/Librarian for the Kansas City, Missouri School District for many years. In 1977, she worked at the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, Finance Library, retiring in 1989. Ruth moved to Baldwin City, KS and worked part-time for the Baldwin City Library.
Ruth enjoyed gardening and bird watching with the Jayhawk Audubon Society in Lawrence, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Luman Sutton.
Surviving family includes; a son, John Scott and wife, Sunny of Liberal, MO, son, Luman Scott and wife, Elizabeth of Westminster, CO, a daughter, Robin Mather of Baldwin City, KS, a son, Brian Scott and wife, Christina of Belton, MO; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren.
Ruth donated her body to the Willed Body Program at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. The family will have a private family Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Baldwin City Library and sent in c/o the Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, KS 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 12, 2020.