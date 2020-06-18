Ruth Renick

Ruth Christine Renick passed away June 14, 2020 in the Olathe Hospice Center with her loving husband by her side. She died following complications from a fall while tending to her garden.



Born May 1, 1936 in Linwood, Kansas, Ruth was the daughter of Roy and Wilma Baird. She lived most of her life in and around Lawrence, Kansas. Ruth met her husband during a chance encounter at the Tonganoxie Post Office in 1954. Shortly thereafter, she married Edward James (Jim) Renick, her beloved husband and best friend of more than 66 years. During their years together, they enjoyed camping, boating, and traveling with their growing family. After retirement, they especially enjoyed their 3pm happy hour which involved adult beverages and the latest popular movie or TV series.



Ruth was an avid reader and loved many kinds of crafts – particularly scrapbooking and making her well loved greeting cards that she sent to her friends and family. Her other hobbies included gardening, ceramics, sewing, and so much more. For the last 15 years she was a leader (Queen Mother) of a local chapter of the Red Hat Society, which she organized and started in her community. This allowed her to establish many dear friendships. Her greatest passion was her family, and she treasured the times they were together. The more the merrier!!!



She will be missed by all, especially her adoring husband Jim; her sister, Donna, and 4 children; Debbie, Bill, Phillip, and Murray and their spouses. She was also adored by 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 1 step great-grandson, Pepper the dog, and all her Red Hatters.



A celebration of life was held with close friends and family in Eudora.



