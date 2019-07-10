Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Kite. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Ruth Marie Kite, 85, Lawrence, will be held at Noon on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence. Ruth passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Brandon Woods in Lawrence.



Ruth was born November 14, 1933 in Lawrence, KS, the daughter of Charles A. and Edna (Lindley) Kite.



She was raised by Vernon and Dorothy



She attended Liberty Memorial High School in Lawrence and graduated from Armijo High School in Fairfield, California.



She worked in sales at various department stores in Lawrence, was an administrative secretary and switchboard operator at Lawrence High School and a former school bus driver for USD 497 in Lawrence.



She was accomplished in quilting, knitting, crocheting and sewing. She made many of her children's clothes while they were attending school. She loved to play bridge and was in a bridge club with friends and relatives for many years.



She married Walter J. Sneegas on February 7, 1952 in El Paso, TX. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2006.



Survivors include her daughters, Audrey Sneegas, and Melissa (Michael) Sutton, of Lawrence; two grandchildren, Rosalind Trines, Jordan Hudspeth; two great grandchildren, Kamryn and Sylus Searles-Sneegas; and brother, Charles L. Kite, Vallejo, CA. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael Sneegas, granddaughter, Brandy Lynn Searles Sneegas; and half-brother, William Mesner.



The family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. until Noon on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com



