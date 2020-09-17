Ruth Marie Ingle, age 93, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away September 14, 2020, at Rolling Hills Health Center, Topeka, KS. She was born May 16, 1927 in Cologne, Germany, the daughter of Peter Bruer and Bertha (Lohrimiller) Bruer.
Ruth grew up and was raised in Germany. She attended and graduated High School from a Germany Catholic School. She moved with her husband to Colorado Spring, CO in 1957 and then in to Fort Hood, NC until moving to Baldwin City, KS in 1967.
On October 12, 1955, Ruth was united in marriage to Lloyd Coleman. Lloyd preceded her death on January 3, 1972. On April 8, 1983 she was united in marriage to Robert Ingle. They have shared thirty-seven years of marriage.
Ruth was a housekeeper most of her life working mainly at Watkins Hospital for over twenty years and the as a housekeeper and cook for the Pi Phi sorority at the University of Kansas for twenty-three years.
She was a member of the New Life Assembly of God Church of Baldwin City as well as a member of the A.S.P.C.A. Ruth loved her job. Even when she was home she was ready to clean and then cook for her family and friends. She made the best German Cheesecake ever. Her other food item specialty was German potato balls. She loved her family and was always excited to spend time with them. She loved animals, especially all of her dogs. For a time she even had horses and a cow that she cared for. She trained dogs for many years with Lloyd and always had a special way with them. Ruth was very proud that she was able to speak three different languages; French, English, and German.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Ingle, Baldwin City, KS; two sisters, Irene Bruer, Germany, Doris Bruer, Germany; four grandchildren, Frances Rippetoe-Weaver, Colorado Springs, CO, Angela Marie Coleman, Las Vegas, NV, Dustin May, Hiawatha, KS, Hans Coleman, Lawrence, KS; three step grandchildren, Heather O'Neill, Topeka, KS, Christopher O'Neill, Ottawa, KS, Tonya Entrikin, Atchison, KS; twenty-two great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Ruth is preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd Coleman; her parents; brother, Walter Bruer; daughter, Erica Entrikin; and her son, Hans Jürgen Coleman.
Funeral Services will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Lamb-Roberts Price Funeral Home, Baldwin City, KS. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Baldwin City, KS. The family will meet with friends for a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September, 17, 202 at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, Baldwin City, KS. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Life Assembly of god Church c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64 , Baldwin City, Kansas 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com
