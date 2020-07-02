1/1
Ruth Epstein
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Epstein, 91, Lawrence, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

She was born September 24, 1928, in Bronx, New York, the daughter of Samuel and Dora (Keimowitz) Cohen.

She leaves behind her husband, Jack, of Lawrence, her daughter, Francie Costello (Tom), also of Lawrence, her son, Howard (Nancy), of Long Beach, CA and grandchildren Rachael Costello, Jacob Costello (Sadie) and Nina Epstein.

Graveside services will be 11am Friday, July 3, 2020 at Cemetery Beni Israel, Eudora, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in her memory be directed to the organizations named in her full obituary at www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cemetery Beni Israel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved