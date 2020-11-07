1/1
Russell Tuckel
A private Tribute to Russell Tuckel was held November 7, 2020, at the farm of his parents on Farmer's Turnpike Road.

A Flyover from the last airplane he owned (sold in 2003), occurred at 9:00am on that Saturday morning, a fitting salute to his enduring love and pure enjoyment for the sport of flying single engine tail-draggers. Since 1969, he has owned and flown six different airplanes; mostly Super Cubs, especially yellow ones!

After a chorus of duck calls and goose calls, performed by a stellar crew of dedicated hunting buddies, the ashes of Russell, in a custom-welded iron container, were transported to the pond bank in the bucket of his Bobcat Skid Steer, operated by a friend and co-worker of many years.

Placed inside, alongside the ashes, was a 12 gauge shotgun shell, a 20 gauge shell, and, for good measure, a favorite fishing lure.

Another long-time friend took over at that moment and delivered the remains of Russell Tuckel, via an amphibious ARGO, to the middle of the pond, where his wife of 50 years (married on this date in 1970) and his daughter, together, carefully placed the container over the side, thereby committing the husband/father/and brother to the depths of his father's pond and will therefore remain forever in Douglas County, Kansas.

A volley of blasts from a Shotgun Salute to Russell Tuckel, coordinated and executed by some truly great friends of Russell's, was the last acknowledgement of his life well-lived and his friendship, which shall be missed.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 7, 2020.
