Funeral services for Ruby Maxine Lickteig, 91, of Lawrence will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence, KS. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence, KS. Due to Covid-19, please be mindful of social distancing guidelines if planning to attend services. Ruby passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence.
Ruby was born on January 10, 1929 in Ottawa, KS, the daughter of Arthur and Pearl (Hamilton) Smith.
She married Henry Lickteig on December 11, 1948 in Ottawa, KS. They built a home in the Moramar Addition of the Brook Creek neighborhood in East Lawrence, where they raised three children and ran "Hank's Delivery Service" together. After the business was sold, Ruby worked at Curtis 1000, Inc. from 1967 until she retired in 1995. At the time of her death, she was the last original resident on her street in that neighborhood.
Ruby enjoyed arts and crafts and began painting when she was in her mid-fifties. She also enjoyed movies, television, reading, and writing. She felt strong ties to her past and devoted time to writing an informal autobiography of her life and began doing the same for her husband. She was friendly and nurturing at heart, referring to family and friends as "babe" and "hon," and looked forward to Sunday dinners and holidays with family.
Henry preceded her in death March 25, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Laynetta Kay Rose; son, Allen Francis Lickteig; and sister, Delores.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Lickteig and husband, Wayne Trowbridge; son, Michael Lickteig (Claire Gallagher); sister, Carolyn; six grandchildren, Bradley, Melissa, Warren, Tarina, Monette, Patrick; and many great grandchildren.
Ruby will be lying in state Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 w. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Ruby was born on January 10, 1929 in Ottawa, KS, the daughter of Arthur and Pearl (Hamilton) Smith.
She married Henry Lickteig on December 11, 1948 in Ottawa, KS. They built a home in the Moramar Addition of the Brook Creek neighborhood in East Lawrence, where they raised three children and ran "Hank's Delivery Service" together. After the business was sold, Ruby worked at Curtis 1000, Inc. from 1967 until she retired in 1995. At the time of her death, she was the last original resident on her street in that neighborhood.
Ruby enjoyed arts and crafts and began painting when she was in her mid-fifties. She also enjoyed movies, television, reading, and writing. She felt strong ties to her past and devoted time to writing an informal autobiography of her life and began doing the same for her husband. She was friendly and nurturing at heart, referring to family and friends as "babe" and "hon," and looked forward to Sunday dinners and holidays with family.
Henry preceded her in death March 25, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Laynetta Kay Rose; son, Allen Francis Lickteig; and sister, Delores.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Lickteig and husband, Wayne Trowbridge; son, Michael Lickteig (Claire Gallagher); sister, Carolyn; six grandchildren, Bradley, Melissa, Warren, Tarina, Monette, Patrick; and many great grandchildren.
Ruby will be lying in state Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 w. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 9, 2020.