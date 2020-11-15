Royce John Parsons left his loving earthly home on Oct. 25, 2020 just 3 days before his 91st birthday. His wife Cathey was with him holding his hand when he passed. He died from COVID pneumonia. Both Cathey and son William were Covid positive.Royce was born, in King, Texas on Oct. 28, 1929 to John and Mary Ola Parsons. He was the 3 rd. of 4 boys. Virgil Parsons, Baylor Parsons, Royce and later Lewis Parsons. All 3 brothers have predeased Royce.Royce grew up and was educated in Texas. At age 8 he gave himself to his Lord and he was a faithful follower ever since. He was given special permission, at 17, io join the Navy. While there he studied to become an industrial electrician. He also met and married Kathryn Thompson in Sept. 1948. They ultimately had 3 daughters and later divorced.During the following years he worked as an industrial electrician in Texas, Colorado, Alaska and Kansas. He spent 3 years, in Alaska, working on the Alaska pipe line and was there when the first oil came through.In January 1986 he moved to Lawrence, Kansas where he met and married Catherine Van Reekum "Cathey" on October 12, 1986. They celebrated their 34th anniversary last month. Cathey had adopted an 8-year old boy, William. Royce also adopted him.Royce enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking and singing. He shared his vocal talent especially with his Church both in the choir and in a Barbershop quartet through the ChurchRoyce was a 50-year Methodist Church member and after marriage to Cathey he joined her Church, First Christian Church Kansas a year or so after their marriage. The Rev Barry Foster of First Christian will officiate at the Nov. 5th service.Royce loved to travel and he, Cathey and William got to travel to many of the states as well as Canada and Mexico. They even enjoyed some cruises to the Caribbean and a special trip through the Alaaska Inside Passage Way.Royce is survived by:Wife Cathey, daughters: Judy Smith (Texas), Carolyn Parsons and Patsy McDaniel (both Colorado) a son William Van Reekum -Lawrence, Kansas, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren several nieces and nephews and friends. He will be missed.Because of COVID there will only be a graveside service which was held at Oak Hill Cemetery on November 5, 2020.