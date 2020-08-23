Roy Taylor

Roy Allen Taylor passed away on Tuesday, August 18, at Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living. He was 88. Details for a memorial service on Saturday, August 29, are below.
Born on February 23, 1932, in Red Rock, Texas, to James Cleveland Taylor and Zula Mae (Starr) Taylor, Roy was the second youngest of seven children-two brothers and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 64 years, Bonnie Marie (Pippert), who passed away in March 2018.
Roy enjoyed a full and meaningful life. During the Korean War he served in the U.S. Navy on the destroyer tender U.S.S. Piedmont as a deep-sea diver. He was honorably discharged on May 28, 1954 with the rank of Boatswain's Mate First Class. From his discharge in San Diego he drove cross country and 21 days later married Bonnie in Lawrence, where they lived the rest of their lives.
He was supervisor of Painting & Signwriting at the University of Kansas before he and Bonnie opened Cross Reference inspirational bookstore and Roy's Creative Framing in 1971. His framing shop and art gallery expanded and was a fixture in Lawrence for the next 25 years.
Roy was prominent in coaching youth baseball, winning several South Park league championships and coaching the American Legion B Team. He also led the Plymouth Congregational church slo-pitch team-the Plymouth Rocks-to three state championships and participation in two national tournaments.
In addition to sports, Roy had other active interests: Fishing, gardening and raising Irish Setters and Golden Retrievers. He and Bonnie were also members of Plymouth Congregational and Free Methodist churches.
Survivors include a son, Loren, and his wife, Susan, of California, Maryland, and their son, JC, of Los Angeles; and a daughter, Lianne, her husband, Dallas, and their daughter, Elise, all of Denver. The family expresses its gratitude to Angela Signor, who provided personal care to both Roy and Bonnie in recent years.
A memorial service will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1517 E. 15th St., in Lawrence at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29. With social distancing in place, and masks required, family and friends are welcome to attend in person or while listening to the service from their vehicles on a radio station provided by Warren McElwain Mortuary.
Condolences may also be posted at warrenmcelwain.com
