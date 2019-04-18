Rosie Shorter, 82. passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Lawrence, KS. A public visitation will held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:00am-11:00 am with funeral services following at 11:00 am. All services will be held at Victory Bible Church: 1942 Massachusetts (Lawrence). Please visit Ms. Shorter's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 18, 2019