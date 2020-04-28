Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berryton Baptist Church 6741 SE Berryton Rd Berryton, KS 66409 (785) 862-6223 Graveside service 1:00 PM New Hope Cemetery Louisburg , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rosie Ann Peterson (age 98), of Eudora, passed away in the home Friday April 24, 2020. She was born in Plaid Missouri to James Rush and Lena Leota Taylor. She married Edwin Ellard Peterson on May 4 1941. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by 3 sisters and her daughter Pearl Ann Henrikson.



Survivors include daughter, Kay and husband Leon Pesnell of Eudora KS, two sons, Larry and wife Joanne of Berryton KS, and Tony and wife Debbie of Eudora KS and son-in-law Bob Henrikson and wife Cecile. She is also survived by 3 sisters-in-law, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



Rosie enjoyed being with people especially her church family. She also enjoyed playing guitar, singing, traveling, and reading.



Graveside services will be held at New Hope Cemetery, Louisburg Missouri Thursday April 30th at 1pm.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Calvary Chapel, P. O. Box 524, Buffalo MO, 65622 or to Berryton Baptist Church, P. O. Box 68, Berryton, KS 66409

Rosie Ann Peterson (age 98), of Eudora, passed away in the home Friday April 24, 2020. She was born in Plaid Missouri to James Rush and Lena Leota Taylor. She married Edwin Ellard Peterson on May 4 1941. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by 3 sisters and her daughter Pearl Ann Henrikson.Survivors include daughter, Kay and husband Leon Pesnell of Eudora KS, two sons, Larry and wife Joanne of Berryton KS, and Tony and wife Debbie of Eudora KS and son-in-law Bob Henrikson and wife Cecile. She is also survived by 3 sisters-in-law, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.Rosie enjoyed being with people especially her church family. She also enjoyed playing guitar, singing, traveling, and reading.Graveside services will be held at New Hope Cemetery, Louisburg Missouri Thursday April 30th at 1pm.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Calvary Chapel, P. O. Box 524, Buffalo MO, 65622 or to Berryton Baptist Church, P. O. Box 68, Berryton, KS 66409 Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close