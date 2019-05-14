Rosemary Miller

Obituary
It is with sadness that the family of Rosemary Rae Miller of Lawrence Kansas, Announce her passing after a brief illness on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the age of 64 years.

Rosemary will be lovingly remembered and missed dearly by her life partner and best friend Jack Murphy, Her brother Jeff and sisters, Donna and Sharon and her nieces and nephews and her beloved Dogs, Breeze and Skye.

A long time resident of Lawrence, she will be remembered for her love and care of animals, birds, cats, dogs even bats, squirrels and eagles.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the World Wildlife Fund or the Lawrence Humane Society.rumsey-yost.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 14, 2019
