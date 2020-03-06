Ronald Thompson (1926 - 2020)
Service Information
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS
66044
(785)-843-5111
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Obituary
Graveside services for Ronald Gene "Ron" Thompson, 93, Lawrence, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mr. Thompson died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at LMH Health.

He was born March 17, 1926, in Beloit, KS, the son of Mose and Bessie McKnight Thompson.

Mr. Thompson served in the United States Army during WWII. He worked as a carpenter and was a delivery driver for All Star Dairy for many years. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, working outdoors, and was a jack of all trades. Ron was a family man and was very devoted to his family.

He married the love of his life, Violet I. Hastings in 1950 in Beloit, KS. She survives of the home.

Friends may call from noon until 8 p.m. Friday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 6, 2020
