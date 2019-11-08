Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Ecumenical Campus Ministries (ECM) on KU campus Send Flowers Obituary

Ron W Heape, 71, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born October 27, 1948 in Pratt, Kansas at Ninnescah Hospital. He is the son of Vernon and Betty Heape. He is survived by his mother Betty Heape, Pratt; his wife Rose Mulally-Heape, Lawrence; son Ryan Heape (Melissa) and granddaughter Margaux Heape, Owasso Oklahoma; daughters Jennifer Heape, Medford Oregon; and Allison Heape, Austin Texas. Ron was preceded in death by his father Vernon Heape and maternal grandmother Madeline (Mimi) Simmons.



He was a loving father, husband, son and friend. He was a Kansas University School of Law graduate and a member of the KU Endicott Society. As a teen he was the drummer with the band Captain Crunch and the Quakers. He facilitated singer song writers for years on his KJHK radio show, The Lawn Chair Review. He was a frequenter of the Lawrence Public Library and the La Prima Tazza. He volunteered at the Spencer Art Gallery. He was a volunteer at the Ecumenical Campus Ministries for the last three years making close friends with Meredith, Amy, Claudia, and Kim. His friends and family will miss him dearly.



The family asks that flowers be withheld and that instead donations be given directly to the Lawrence Humane Society or ECM in Ron's loving memory. Ron is survived by his beloved three cats who will be in need of a home together.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Ecumenical Campus Ministries (ECM) on KU campus at 3pm on Saturday November 9th. We ask that you bring your thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Ron. Memorial services held in Pratt as well with a date to be determined.



