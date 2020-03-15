Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney Karlin. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary





Rod was born February 27, 1954 in Hays, KS, the son of Felix and Henrietta Karlin.



Rod graduated from Lawrence High School in 1972 and earned a BA in Business from KU. Rod worked for many years in Texas before moving back to Lawrence and later settled in Dearborn, MO. Rod recently retired after 20 years of service as a correctional officer at Kansas Department of Corrections.



Rod is remembered with love by his partner Debbie Stephenson, his children Brent, Troy, and Brady Karlin, Rick (Allison) Richter, Krystle (Ross) Martin, Adam (David) Groth, Jessi (Chris) Timmons and Julian Turner; siblings Terry Karlin (Tim Smith), Donna (Dann) Coffman, Gary (Pam) Karlin, Pam Henry, Tom (Kim) Karlin, Pat (Mary Beth) Karlin, and Jason Karlin. Along with numerous grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.



He leaves behind many close friends from his years with the KDOC. As the owner/operator of his fireworks stand since 1998, at 31st and Kasold, Rod will also be remembered by his many loyal customers.



Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Wednesday, March 18th at Rumsey Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence, KS.



The family suggest memorials in his name to Behavioral Health Leadership Coalition and may be sent in care of Rumsey Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



If health issues or Coronavirus concerns prohibit attendance at this visitation, the family understands and requests that you leave an online condolence at



Rod Karlin of Dearborn, MO passed away March 11, 2020 in Lawrence, KS.Rod was born February 27, 1954 in Hays, KS, the son of Felix and Henrietta Karlin.Rod graduated from Lawrence High School in 1972 and earned a BA in Business from KU. Rod worked for many years in Texas before moving back to Lawrence and later settled in Dearborn, MO. Rod recently retired after 20 years of service as a correctional officer at Kansas Department of Corrections.Rod is remembered with love by his partner Debbie Stephenson, his children Brent, Troy, and Brady Karlin, Rick (Allison) Richter, Krystle (Ross) Martin, Adam (David) Groth, Jessi (Chris) Timmons and Julian Turner; siblings Terry Karlin (Tim Smith), Donna (Dann) Coffman, Gary (Pam) Karlin, Pam Henry, Tom (Kim) Karlin, Pat (Mary Beth) Karlin, and Jason Karlin. Along with numerous grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.He leaves behind many close friends from his years with the KDOC. As the owner/operator of his fireworks stand since 1998, at 31st and Kasold, Rod will also be remembered by his many loyal customers.Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Wednesday, March 18th at Rumsey Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence, KS.The family suggest memorials in his name to Behavioral Health Leadership Coalition and may be sent in care of Rumsey Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.If health issues or Coronavirus concerns prohibit attendance at this visitation, the family understands and requests that you leave an online condolence at rumsey-yost.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close